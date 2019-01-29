PSNI investigating murder of Belfast community worker release woman on bail

In the North, a 35-year-old woman arrested in connection with the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast has been released on bail.

She was among a number of people arrested by police investigating the vicious attack in Cluan Place on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the PSNI have renewed their appeals for information into the killing of the 45-year-old father of two.

They are keen to speak with anyone who saw a black Seat Leon car in the Templemore Avenue or Pitt Place areas between 9.15pm and 10pm.

Anyone who in the area at the time and may also have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.