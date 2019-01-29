NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

PSNI investigating murder of Belfast community worker release woman on bail

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 08:03 PM
By Digital Desk staff

In the North, a 35-year-old woman arrested in connection with the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast has been released on bail.

She was among a number of people arrested by police investigating the vicious attack in Cluan Place on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the PSNI have renewed their appeals for information into the killing of the 45-year-old father of two.

They are keen to speak with anyone who saw a black Seat Leon car in the Templemore Avenue or Pitt Place areas between 9.15pm and 10pm.

Anyone who in the area at the time and may also have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.


KEYWORDS

murderBelfastPSNIIan Ogle

More in this Section

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'

Plain Language Bill to be brought forward by Aodhán O'Ríordáin


Lifestyle

Shireen Jamil – mum of Jameela – has appeared in an amazing (unretouched) photoshoot

What actually is athleisure make-up?

The Sundance Film Festival red carpet will totally inspire your winter wardrobe

What is an essence and why should you be adding one to your skincare routine?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »