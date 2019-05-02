NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
PSNI investigating Lyra McKee murder offering anonymity to witnesses

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 07:18 AM

Police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry have said witnesses will be offered anonymity if they are called to give evidence in court.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead while covering riots in Derry on April 18, dissident republican group the new IRA said it was responsible.

The PSNI has said the decision to offer anonymity to anyone who comes forward follows discussions with the North's Public Prosecution Service.

Last week a reward of up to £10,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

