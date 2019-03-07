The PSNI is investigating the deaths of three people in an apartment in Newry, Co Down.

The bodies of a man, woman and teenage girl were discovered at 11am this morning in an apartment at Glin Ree Court in the town.

A large number of police officers are in the area which has been cordoned off.

Police said the circumstances of the deaths will be investigated and post-mortem examinations will take take place in due court.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The bodies of an adult male, an adult female and a teenage girl were discovered at around 11am this morning, Thursday 7 March.

The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries at an extremely early stage.”

Local politician Justin McNulty MLA of the SDLP has an office not far from the scene.

"The area is cordoned off [in an area] not far from the courthouse," he told Q Radio.

"Devastating news breaking which is that there have been three bodies found under suspicious circumstances, so a dark cloud is hanging over the place today."

Mr McNulty also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that the community is in shock.

He wrote: "It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives. Police are describing those deaths as suspicious."