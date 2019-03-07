NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

PSNI investigating deaths of man, woman and teenager in Newry

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 02:05 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The PSNI is investigating the deaths of three people in an apartment in Newry, Co Down.

Glin Ree Court. Photo: Google Maps.

The bodies of a man, woman and teenage girl were discovered at 11am this morning in an apartment at Glin Ree Court in the town.

A large number of police officers are in the area which has been cordoned off.

Police said the circumstances of the deaths will be investigated and post-mortem examinations will take take place in due court.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The bodies of an adult male, an adult female and a teenage girl were discovered at around 11am this morning, Thursday 7 March.

READ MORE: Taoiseach calls Karen Bradley's comments 'insensitive and wrong' as she apologises

"The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

"At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries at an extremely early stage.”

Local politician Justin McNulty MLA of the SDLP has an office not far from the scene.

"The area is cordoned off [in an area] not far from the courthouse," he told Q Radio.

"Devastating news breaking which is that there have been three bodies found under suspicious circumstances, so a dark cloud is hanging over the place today."

Mr McNulty also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that the community is in shock.

He wrote: "It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives. Police are describing those deaths as suspicious."

Sinn Féin councillor Charlie Casey said the community in Newry was in shock.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with all of those involved in this incident and their families.

“Details are still emerging and a police investigation is under way. and that should be allowed to proceed.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

More on this topic

PSNI chief constable: Karen Bradley has to account for her own words

Taoiseach calls Karen Bradley's comments 'insensitive and wrong' as she apologises

Detectives seeking justice for families of soldiers murdered in Co Antrim

Karen Bradley ‘did not intend to cause offence’ with Troubles remarks


KEYWORDS

NewryPSNI

More in this Section

Drivers in border communities ‘fear impounding of cars’ after Brexit

Ireland's best food and drink producers named at annual awards

Family law system must address waiting lists and overworked judges, committee hears

Minister needs to tell local authorities to continue accepting loan scheme applications - Ó Broin


Lifestyle

Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

9 other beauty mistakes you made as a teen

Rio Carnival: Why this iconic Brazilian festival is still the life and soul of the party

Calm, bright, moody or dramatic? 3 experts reveal how to style 2019’s boldest blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »