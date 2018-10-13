Home»Breaking News»ireland

PSNI investigating assault by men with hammers in Co Down

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 07:27 PM

A man is in hospital after being assaulted by four men wearing balaclavas and carrying hammers after they broke into his house in Bangor in the early hours of this morning.

Just after 2am, the men wearing boiler suits and balaclavas forced their way into the property on Lismore Avenue, and assaulted the man in his 40s.

The victim sustained a serious head wound and broken ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Detectives are appealing for information and a motive is yet to be established.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident this morning to get in touch with us. 

“Anyone with information should contact detectives in Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 171 of 13/10/18.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

PSNI

Related Articles

Man attacked and robbed by six masked men with crowbar in Tyrone

Police seek witnesses after two men stabbed and woman injured in Belfast

Man stabbed in the neck in Belfast attack

Cannabis-based medicinal products to be made available in Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Man attacked and robbed by six masked men with crowbar in Tyrone

Michael D Higgins vows more transparency in expenses during campaign debate

Police seek witnesses after two men stabbed and woman injured in Belfast

Gardaí appeal for help in locating man missing from Kilmainham


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »