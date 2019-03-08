PSNI investigate two shootings in the North

The PSNI are investigating two shootings in the North tonight.

A man was injured following a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry city this evening.

The 25-year-old was shot in both legs in the incident which happened in Lisfannon Park shortly after 7pm.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have described the shooting as a vicious and sickening attack, and are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them.

The second shooting took place in the Westrock Park area of west Belfast at around half 8.30pm.

Police are at the scene where a man received gunshot wounds to both legs.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.