NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

PSNI investigate two shootings in the North

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 08:51 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The PSNI are investigating two shootings in the North tonight.

A man was injured following a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry city this evening.

The 25-year-old was shot in both legs in the incident which happened in Lisfannon Park shortly after 7pm.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have described the shooting as a vicious and sickening attack, and are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them.

READ MORE: Former private in Defence Forces detained in Syria

The second shooting took place in the Westrock Park area of west Belfast at around half 8.30pm.

Police are at the scene where a man received gunshot wounds to both legs.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

More on this topic

Gardaí release image of car in connection with Dublin shooting

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse on International Women’s Day

Tipperary star Roisin Howard steers UL into O'Connor Cup final

'Are the players going to benefit?' - Jamie Heaslip condemns World Rugby League plans


KEYWORDS

DerryshootingPSNIBelfast

More in this Section

Tributes paid following death of Limerick bodybuilding 'legend'

Party members angry as Fianna Fáil selection conventions planned for bank holiday weekend

Garda Commissioner establishing serious case review into murders of Clodagh Hawe and her three sons

Court orders landlord must evacuate tenants from mobile homes and flat over fire safety concerns


Lifestyle

Captain Marvel: why female superheroes are not just for International Women's Day

As Captain Marvel hits cinemas, here are 8 of Brie Larson’s greatest fashion moments

5 everyday feminist things you should try this International Women’s Day

Why we need to stop publicly shaming famous women online

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »