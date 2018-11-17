Home»ireland

PSNI investigate shooting which may have left man with life-changing injuries in Derry

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 12:14 PM

A man may have suffered life-changing injuries after being shot in Derry last night.

Detectives describe the shooting as a "paramilitary-style attack".

The man was shot a number of times at a house in the Rinsmore Drive area at about 9.10pm. He received wounds to his arms, legs and hands.

Police say he was also attacked with iron bars.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

