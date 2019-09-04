News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI investigate as van is set ablaze after ramming into house in Derry

PSNI investigate as van is set ablaze after ramming into house in Derry
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 01:38 PM

A white Ford Transit van was used to ram a house and then set on fire in Derry last night, according to the PSNI.

Masked men also smashed windows at the property in the attack before fleeing.

There was nobody in the house when the attack took place after 8pm yesterday.

Officers are also investigating reports that a shot was fired during the incident.

They are appealing for witnesses.

READ MORE

High Court dismisses action taken by councillor secretly filmed by RTE in ethics investigation

More on this topic

Man in 'serious condition' after Dublin shootingMan in 'serious condition' after Dublin shooting

Body found in search for missing Spanish OlympianBody found in search for missing Spanish Olympian

Rory Gallagher takes over as Derry Football bossRory Gallagher takes over as Derry Football boss

Teenage boy dies after falling ill in school gym in KildareTeenage boy dies after falling ill in school gym in Kildare

crimePSNIDerry

More in this Section

Almost 550 patients waiting for hospital bedsAlmost 550 patients waiting for hospital beds

Minister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issueMinister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issue

Gardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in LongfordGardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in Longford

Family issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years agoFamily issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years ago


Lifestyle

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

Back to school. Our little dotes are busily settling back into school, some making new friends, others reacquainting with special pals from last term.Darina Allen: Back to school fuel for the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »