PSNI investigate as van is set ablaze after ramming into house in Derry

A white Ford Transit van was used to ram a house and then set on fire in Derry last night, according to the PSNI.

Masked men also smashed windows at the property in the attack before fleeing.

There was nobody in the house when the attack took place after 8pm yesterday.

Officers are also investigating reports that a shot was fired during the incident.

Glendale Road area of Derry/Londonderry

They are appealing for witnesses.