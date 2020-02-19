News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PSNI investigate arson attempt on vehicle of relative of Quinn Industrial Holdings director

File photo of Quinn Industrial Holdings in Derrylin, Fermanagh.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 04:46 PM

An arson attempt on a vehicle belonging to a relative of a Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director was made at the weekend in Derrylin, Fermanagh.

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, February 15, and was captured on CCTV.

The PSNI are investigating the attack and in a statement Chief Executive of QIH, Liam McCaffrey, said: "Following the savage kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney last September this resumption of violence and intimidation is deeply concerning."

He added that the attack "shows the perpetrators will stop at nothing until those directing their activities are brought to justice."

Mr McCaffrey expressed enormous relief that this attack did not result in a loss of life or serious damage.

Kevin Lunney.
Four men have been charged with the abduction and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney. The charged have been denied bail after the assault on the QIH director last September.

Rory Hayden, the proseceuting State solicitor for Cavan, has described the case as "a complex investigation," and that the case file is up to his waist.

