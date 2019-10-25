News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PSNI investigate alleged indecent exposure that left woman 'badly shaken'

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 11:18 AM

Police in the North are appealing for information following a report of indecent exposure in the Coleraine area.

It is reported a woman was approached by a man, who made an offensive comment, exposed himself, and touched her inappropriately, before running off.

Police say the woman was left badly shaken after the incident which happened on Wednesday evening at 7pm.

The man is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build, around 5' 4" in height, and was wearing a maroon hoody and blue jeans.

PSNIindecent exposureTOPIC: Crime

