PSNI in Belfast at scene of security alert after suspicious object discovered

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 08:18 AM

Police in the North are at the scene of a security alert in Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious object.

It was found in the Springfield Road area of the city, and the road is closed between Workman Avenue and Pollard Street.

The PSNI is asking motorists to take alternative routes.

More to follow...

