PSNI face ‘orchestrated disorder’ near polling station in Derry

Police have been attacked by petrol bombers during “orchestrated disorder” near a polling station in Northern Ireland.

They attended a security alert involving a suspicious device close to a school in Derry being used for the European election vote when they were targeted.

Three male youths were arrested.

There’s a security alert in the Moss Park area of Derry/Londonderry after the report of a suspicious device just before 7pm. The polling station at St.Paul’s PS remains open & is accessible from Moss Road roundabout and the back gates of the school. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 23, 2019

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “There is no doubt my officers were lured into the area this evening and that those involved in this orchestrated disorder had one aim in mind – to attack police.

“This was all the more reckless by the fact that one of the petrol bombs hurled at police landed in close proximity to young children who could have been left seriously injured, or worse.

“This security alert is the second this month in this area, impacting the same community that was disrupted on May 2 during local council elections.

“It cannot be lost on anyone the disruption this has caused in the local community, let alone the potential for serious harm that could have been caused.”

Last month journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry by dissident republicans during unrest in the city.

This evening officers were attending a security alert in the Moss Park area of the city.

They came under attack, with five petrol bombs thrown at them.

One was in the Glengalliagh Park area where there were a number of children close to where it landed, police said.

Officers recovered six petrol bombs, along with 20 paint bombs and two crates of empty bottles.

Police subsequently arrested two teenagers aged 17 and a boy aged 12 in connection with the disorder.

They are in custody assisting with enquiries.

- Press Association