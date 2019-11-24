News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI evacuate homes in Newry due to security alert

By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 05:51 PM

A small number of homes have been evacuated in Newry during a security alert.

A suspicious object was reported to police in the Violet Hill Avenue area of the city this afternoon.

Inspector Ryan Moore said the incident is ongoing.

“It follows a report to police at approximately 3.45pm today of a suspicious object in the area,” he said.

“A small number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place in the Violet Hill Avenue area, including at the junction of College Gardens.

“No main roads have been closed at this time.

“I want to thank the community for their patience as we work to make the area safe.”

READ MORE

Foster: No regrets not stepping aside as First Minister over RHI


PSNINewry

More in this Section

Govt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islandsGovt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islands

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in RoscommonThousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon

Cork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ eventCork college considering fines for students' anti-social behaviour during unofficial ‘Christmas Day’ event

Someone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillionsSomeone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillions


Lifestyle

John Wyse Jackson owns Zozimus book shop on Main St, Gorey,Co Wexford.We Sell Books: ‘I have 40,000 titles so there’s a decent chance you’ll find what you are looking for’

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods: Entering into 'Peak Mam Mode'

Darina believes that food is an essential part of the fabric of a family; it should be nourishing, and it should always be nurturing.Recipes for when the only requirement is comfort

Drawn by Darina’s endless enthusiasm and passion for good food, the greatest minds of the global food scene come to Ballymaloe to teach, and leave having learned a lesson of their own.Top chefs reflect on what Darina Allen means to them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »