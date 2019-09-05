News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PSNI chief ‘not threatening parents with removal of children’

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 03:22 PM

Northern Ireland’s police chief has said he is not threatening parents with the removal of their children.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he never intended to suggest youngsters be used as a weapon or pawn in the fight against paramilitarism.

He has faced a backlash in some quarters over comments suggesting parents who used guns could have their children taken into state care.

Mr Byrne told the Policing Board: “I would not want the message to go out that I am trying to hold the Sword of Damocles over parents.”

Mr Byrne made his original comments during a policing conference in Belfast earlier this week.

He said a range of measures could be taken against paramilitaries including seizure of their homes and cars, while their children could be taken into state care.

Today, the senior officer clarified that children should not be used as pawns in the fight against terrorism.

'We will have your car, we will have your kids': NI chief constable's message to paramilitaries

