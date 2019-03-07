NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
PSNI chief constable: Karen Bradley has to account for her own words

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 03:01 PM

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has to account for her own words, the country’s chief constable said.

George Hamilton confirmed that if a PSNI officer or British soldier shot someone they should be investigated in compliance with the law.

Ms Bradley has said she is “profoundly sorry” for the “offence and hurt” caused after she suggested deaths caused by soldiers and police during the Troubles were not crimes.

Where people have lost their lives we should all be equal under the law. There should be a thorough and effective investigation

PSNI chief Mr Hamilton said: “It is up to individuals to give account for their own words.”

He added: “She has to explain and own her words in the same way as all political leaders do.”

He addressed a meeting of his Policing Board oversight body in Belfast.

“Where people have lost their lives we should all be equal under the law. There should be a thorough and effective investigation.”

He said the security forces should also be accountable for their actions.

- Press Association

