PSNI carry out controlled explosion in Tryone village

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - 05:40 PM

Update 5.40pm: A security alert in the village of Moygashel, Co. Tyrone has now ended.

The PSNI's Ammunition Technical Officers, who are responsible for dealing with bomb threats, carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object.

A number of homes in the Dunore Avenue area were evacuated.

The PSNI has declared the incident to be an elaborate hoax, and the object has been removed for further examination.

Homes evacuated after security alert in Co Tyrone

Earlier: The PSNI are at the scene of a security alert in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object in the Dunore Avenue area.

A number of homes have been evacuated.

Local DUP councillor Kim Ashton posted on social media: "This is a very serious incident and I would appeal to everyone to cooperate with the PSNI while they secure the area."


Digital Desk


