PSNI arrest three men in connection with Co Louth ATM raid

Update

Three men have been arrested by police in the North after two ATMs were stolen from banks in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The PSNI arrested the three men and the two ATMs have been recovered.

The cash machines were taken from Ulster Bank and AIB branches in the main street area in the early hours of this morning.

Earlier: Two ATMS targeted in early morning Co Louth raid

ATM raiders have targetted two cash machines at around 3.20am this morning in Dundalk, Co.Louth.

It is not clear yet it if they managed to steal cash from either of the ATMs at Ulster Bank and AIB.

The machines are both close to Dundalk Courthouse.

The thieves set cars on fire at both entrances to Dundalk Garda Station to prevent Gardaí from responding to the incident.

The raiders were intercepted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit and following a pursuit crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

Gardaí say the operation is ongoing with their colleagues in the PSNI.