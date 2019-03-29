PSNI arrest six people in operation targeting crime linked to paramilitary organisation

Six people have been arrested in an operation targeting the criminal activities of a Loyalist paramilitary organisation in Northern Ireland.

A 46-year-old woman, along with five men aged between 24 and 40 years, were arrested at locations across north Belfast, east Belfast, Newtownards and Newtownabbey today.

They are being questioned by detectives in Belfast on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

A quantity of drugs was also seized in the operation led by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said the operation was aimed at targeting criminal activities, particularly drug dealing, connected to the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

It follows a major police swoop last week during which 11 arrests were made following raids of 14 properties in Belfast, Newtownards and Comber, which was also focused on the criminal activists of the east Belfast UVF.

“The supply of drugs in our community does nothing but cause harm, cause misery and put people in fear,” he said.

“Those that engage in this type of activity can expect to be investigated, they can expect to be arrested, they can expect to be interviewed and every effort will be made to put them before the courts so they can face justice.

“The community has spoken loud and clear that they don’t tolerate this type of activity, they won’t tolerate this type of activity and these actions come in part as a result of the support we have received from local communities.”

He added that following last week’s arrests, 10 people have been charged with offences.

Outrage was expressed in east Belfast in January following the murder of community worker Ian Ogle.

Chief Supt Roberts said there had been ongoing “good co-operation” between the people of east Belfast and police.

But he added: “I think the murder of Mr Ogle has shown east Belfast UVF to be exactly what they are, which is a bunch of thugs and they have absolutely nothing to offer – and their chief activity is drug dealing, inflicting harm and inflicting misery on the community.”

- Press Association