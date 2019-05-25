NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

PSNI arrest man over shots fired on day of former INLA prisoner’s funeral

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 11:43 AM

A man has been arrested after shots were fired on the day of a funeral for a republican.

The incident came following the death of former INLA prisoner Michael McElkerney.

Photographs have emerged of a masked gunman firing a rifle into the air outside Mr McElkerney’s home in the Divis area of west Belfast.

On Saturday morning, the PSNI said detectives have arrested a 35-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

“The male was arrested in the Newtownabbey area last night on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and is being questioned in the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and police continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Concerns raised over traffic at summit of Everest as death toll rises

More on this topic

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of membership of proscribed organisation

PSNI names new chief constable

12-year-old boy among three teens arrested after five petrol bombs were thrown at police in Derry

PSNI to patrol areas vulnerable to ATM attack tonight

KEYWORDS

BelfastcrimePolicePSNI

More in this Section

Man arrested after school gate murder

Man escapes car that entered the sea in Co Clare

Personalities may change but the issues remain, says Coveney in wake of May's Therexit

Supreme Court to consider state bid for appeal over Graham Dwyer data ruling


Lifestyle

Gardening: Something for everyone at Chelsea Flower Show

Shore thing - Many health benefits of seaweed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »