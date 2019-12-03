News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PSNI arrest man over alleged mistreatment of patients in Antrim hospital

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 06:49 AM

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged mistreatment of patients at a hospital for the mentally ill in Northern Ireland.

He was detained in the Antrim area on Monday morning.

Muckamore Abbey hospital near Antrim is the subject of a PSNI review.

A PSNI statement said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital have arrested a 33 year old male this morning Monday 2nd of December in the Antrim area.”

Muckamore Abbey treats patients with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Detectives have been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about abuse of patients.

