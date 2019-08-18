News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI arrest four after man hit by car in Antrim

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 10:24 AM

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the North.

It comes after a 48-year-old man was seriously assaulted and struck by a car in Co. Antrim overnight.

It happened outside a pub on Main Street in Armoy shortly after 1am this morning.

Police say a car was deliberately driven onto the footpath before hitting the already injured man. He is said to have suffered serious injuries.

Officers say a number of bystanders were also assaulted by the four suspects before they fled the area in the car.

The vehicle was later found on the Kilkeeran Road in Ballymoney at around 2.20am, with the men arrested in nearby gardens.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “This was a vicious and violent attack and the victim has been left with some serious injuries, including some to his head and face.

“I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage, whether on dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone, to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 115 18/08/19.

