PSNI appeal for information after fire destroys nine cars

Detectives in the North are appealing for information after a fire broke out in County Armagh.

The fire broke out at a commercial premises in the Tullysaran Road area in the early hours of this morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and put the blaze out.

However, nine cars close to the buildings were destroyed. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Detective Sergeant Patterson told the Belfast Telegraph: "The incident was reported to us just before 3am.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire."

Det. Patterson added: "I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist our investigation, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area early this morning, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 201 of 28/04/19.”