Detectives in the North are appealing for information after a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Summerhill Court area of north Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before 12.30pm, it is reported that two men, one armed with a suspected firearm, entered a house in the area.

Two women who were inside the house were threatened but were not injured.

It is not believed anything was taken during the incident.

The PSNI wants anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers.