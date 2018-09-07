'Provision' made for payment of new garda recruits, says Justice Minister

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has insisted there will be enough money to pay all new Garda recruits graduating from Templemore college in Tipperary today.

185 new members joined the force, with total garda numbers now reaching over 16 thousand.

An Garda Siochána is growing by around 500 every year, with a target of 21 thousand staff in total by 2021.

Minister Charlie Flanagan has said that he is confident there is enough money for both pay and resources.

"We have the money for recruitment and we have an elaborate programme of resourcing An Garda Síochána in terms of the fleet, in terms of ICT and, of course, in terms of the Garda Station Refurbishment programme."

Minister Flanagan said that "a provision is being made for their payment."

The new graduates have spent the past 34 weeks preparing for life in the force and will now be deployed to stations around the country.

