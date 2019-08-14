News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protests planned at Dollymount Beach as anger over sewage overflow grows

Protests planned at Dollymount Beach as anger over sewage overflow grows
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 10:21 AM

Protesters are heading to Dollymount Beach in Dublin today to air their anger over bathing bans across the city.

The Love Dublin Bay Group want the constant overflows of sewage into the bay to be addressed.

The protest is set to begin at 8pm this evening.

Lab results from water samples taken on Monday are expected this afternoon, and if they come back clear, a "midnight swim" is planned.

ohn O'Donohue from Irish Water explains how and why the overflows occur, saying: "We had yellow rainfall warnings which means you can get anything up to two inches of rainfall during a 24-hour period so what happens then is the water combines with the sewer system.

"It overflows because the systems simply can't cope, so the system acts as a release valve...both on the network and at the waste treatment plants in order to allow the plants to function properly."

READ MORE

Toy laser swords removed from sale after European Commission alert about lead in paint

More on this topic

Hong Kong legislative work suspended amid political crisisHong Kong legislative work suspended amid political crisis

Albanian president cancels local elections amid political tensionAlbanian president cancels local elections amid political tension

Ballymurphy: Anyone on streets could be shot, inquest toldBallymurphy: Anyone on streets could be shot, inquest told

Thousands of Albanians protest against left-wing governmentThousands of Albanians protest against left-wing government

TOPIC: Protest

More in this Section

TFI advertising contract for 'concept architect' to work on Dublin Metrolink projectTFI advertising contract for 'concept architect' to work on Dublin Metrolink project

Tributes paid to 'bright, talented and bubbly' teen who died at Galway DebsTributes paid to 'bright, talented and bubbly' teen who died at Galway Debs

Almost 350 children treated for obesity in two yearsAlmost 350 children treated for obesity in two years

Almost 59,000 students to receive Leaving Cert results after major reformsAlmost 59,000 students to receive Leaving Cert results after major reforms


Lifestyle

August of 1969 was a month of events in Northern Ireland which have echoed down through history.August 14, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »