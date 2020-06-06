News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protests have given victims of racism courage to speak, organiser says ahead of Dublin rally

Protests have given victims of racism courage to speak, organiser says ahead of Dublin rally
Previous protest at the US Embassy. Picture: Damien Storan
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 08:15 AM

Black Lives Matter demonstrators have given those who were victims of racism courage to speak out, according to an organiser of today's rally in Dublin.

It is due to get underway at the US Embassy later following a large march last week in solidarity with protesters in the US after the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Similar demonstrations will take place in Cork, Galway and Sligo

Lucky Kambule says the reaction has been positive.

"It has galvanised people and amplified their voices because it made people reflect and look into their own personal experiences of racism," said Mr Kambule.

"It has given people the courage to speak up."

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer is appealing to people not to attend demonstrations this weekend.

Dr Tony Holohan says it is not the time to be holding rallies here.

"I wouldn't want to take anything away from either people's right to protest or understanding of the motivation behind it," said Dr Holohan.

"It's not a comment on any of that but we think now is not the time to be arranging mass gatherings or events that have the potential to become mass gatherings

"We have a message first of all to those organising to say do not organise those kinds of events and for people who would be intending to visit them to stay away."

READ MORE

Largest protest yet over George Floyd death expected in Washington

More on this topic

Michael Clifford: Time to put brakes on this roadshowMichael Clifford: Time to put brakes on this roadshow

5 things to watch to educate yourself on racism and white privilege5 things to watch to educate yourself on racism and white privilege

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares emotional video about racismLittle Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares emotional video about racism

Michael Jordan and his brand pledge $100m in fight for racial equalityMichael Jordan and his brand pledge $100m in fight for racial equality


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

McHugh indicates summer schooling on way for students who need extra supportMcHugh indicates summer schooling on way for students who need extra support

Report highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusersReport highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusers

Crunch government formation talks to continue over weekendCrunch government formation talks to continue over weekend

Independent TDs may hold the key to government formationIndependent TDs may hold the key to government formation


Lifestyle

Rower Philip Doyle believes there is no gain without pain when it comes to training. “You have to break a body down to build it up,” says the 27-year-old matter of factly.Irish rower Philip Doyle: 'You have to break a body down to built it up'

The bohemian brio of kaftans seems a tad exotic for socially distanced coffee mornings or close-to-home staycations. Perhaps that’s their charm.Trend of the Week: Cool Kaftans - Breezy dressing redefined

Eve Kelliher consults a Munster designer to find out what our future residences, offices and businesses will look likeHow pandemic life is transforming homes and workplaces

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »