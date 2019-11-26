Protests continue as farmers demand meeting with Minister Creed

The south-side of Dublin city centre has been brought to a stand still as protesting farmers parked tractors close to Dáil Éireann.

Angry farmers have this evening said they will not end their protest until they secure a meeting with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

They are angry at the crisis in the beef sector with many saying they are losing thousands of Euro on their herd and are demanding action from the Government.

Some fraught exchanges were witnessed between protesters and politicians at the top of Kildare Street by the Shelbourne Hotel, but generally the mood was friendly.

TDs appeal for calm as farmers refuse to budge from Kildare Street #iestaff pic.twitter.com/ZZ6oPJwQOm — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) November 26, 2019

An earlier agreement between protest leaders and gardaí to allow up to 100 tractors drive down past the Dáil on the proviso they not stop collapsed, amid angry scenes.

Opposition politicians Mattie McGrath, Michael Fitzmaurice and Michael Collins sought to secure a meeting with Mr Creed in a bid to end the protest but their efforts came to nothing.

Gardai agree to let tractors move past Leinster House on proviso they don't stop.. farmers reps agree #iestaff pic.twitter.com/oPwQC5VlHv— McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) November 26, 2019

The protest had commenced at Merrion Square but without agreement the farmers in their tractors moved in a convoy towards Kildare Street until the point where they were blocked by gardaí.

The protests remain ongoing.