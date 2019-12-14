Protestors in Dublin hold #Rally4Peace against 'rise in hate crime and hate speech'

Protestors in Dublin have today highlighted their opposition to hate speech that has emerged in Ireland.

The Rally for Peace is underway at Leinster House with unions, campaigners against homelessness and minority rights groups taking part.

The festive demonstration includes musical performances and a wide-range of speakers including advocates for disability rights, minority rights, worker’s rights, campaigners and advocates against homelessness.

Organisers are warning that hatred must not be allowed to divide those working for positive change.

Normally protests like this take a while to get going but Kildare Street was packed before 1pm #Rally4Peace pic.twitter.com/qMmrDmojz0 — Dubhghlas95 (@Dubhghlas95) December 14, 2019

The demonstration was organised by the Solidarity Alliance against Racism and Fascism (SARF), which was established in 2016.

It said this year’s rally was called in response to “increases in hate crime and hate speech in Ireland, which are linked to an increasingly well-resourced far-right.”

'Power to the people, people got the power' Big crowd at the #Rally4Peace pic.twitter.com/edmJieZ3ef — Laura Harmon (@Harmonica26) December 14, 2019

Organiser Yvonne O'Callaghan said we must stand together against hate.

“There are those that seek to divide us,” she said.

They prey on our concerns about housing, job security and healthcare. They try to pull us apart with division tactics and distract us from working together for positive change.

“They try to get us to blame each other and fight each other instead of campaigning against the causes of poverty, exclusion and austerity.

“We want to come together to hold this space of inclusivity and openness against those forces of division and hate in our society.”