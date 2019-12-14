News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Protestors in Dublin hold #Rally4Peace against 'rise in hate crime and hate speech'

Protesters marching in the Rally for Peace against the politics of hate outside the Dáil. Pic: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 02:41 PM

Protestors in Dublin have today highlighted their opposition to hate speech that has emerged in Ireland.

The Rally for Peace is underway at Leinster House with unions, campaigners against homelessness and minority rights groups taking part.

The festive demonstration includes musical performances and a wide-range of speakers including advocates for disability rights, minority rights, worker’s rights, campaigners and advocates against homelessness.

Organisers are warning that hatred must not be allowed to divide those working for positive change.

The demonstration was organised by the Solidarity Alliance against Racism and Fascism (SARF), which was established in 2016.

It said this year’s rally was called in response to “increases in hate crime and hate speech in Ireland, which are linked to an increasingly well-resourced far-right.”

Organiser Yvonne O'Callaghan said we must stand together against hate.

“There are those that seek to divide us,” she said.

They prey on our concerns about housing, job security and healthcare. They try to pull us apart with division tactics and distract us from working together for positive change.

“They try to get us to blame each other and fight each other instead of campaigning against the causes of poverty, exclusion and austerity.

“We want to come together to hold this space of inclusivity and openness against those forces of division and hate in our society.”

TOPIC: Racism

