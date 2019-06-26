Protesting students occupy University College Cork president's wing

A group of University College Cork (UCC) students protesting on-campus over an incoming increase in the university’s capitation fee have occupied the president’s wing this afternoon.

Current and past UCC students, as well as members of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), are on campus protesting the move, which will see the annual fee increase from €170 to €370 by 2023.

This fee, which will increase by €80 this September, will also not be covered by the SUSI grant.

The group currently occupying the wing is refusing to move until they meet with UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea and deputy president Professor John O'Halloran this Wednesday.

Well done to the crew occupying the UCC President's office to protest against the rise in capitation fee. The students have been granted a meeting with him later but are remaining by the door until they are happy with the outcome of that meeting

They are also refusing to move until they have an agreement that their demands will be met, according to Michelle Byrne of the USI.

According to UCC Students’ Union president Alan Hayes, the students’ demands include stopping the fee increases for incoming students and to allow the student union to hold a referendum on the issue.

The students are also asking for UCC to commit to holding referenda for future decisions that impose on accessing education and to commit to lobbying the government for investment in higher education.

UCC has previously said the increase is needed to fund student services, which have seen increased pressure in recent years.

"In particular mental health services, such as counselling and support, student health services, the student assistance fund and sport and recreation facilities, have all seen increased demand."