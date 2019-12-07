Protesting farmers: ‘I’m lucky if I break even, I can’t make a profit’

When you’ve to be up at 4am to get your day job done so you can turn up on time for an all-day protest that starts at 7am, things have got to be bad.

More than 50 farmers travelled from their farms around Munster to protest at Lidl’s distribution centre near Charleville, Cork yesterday. Many greeted each other like old friends.

Some were veterans of the Meat Movement protests from earlier in the year. Indeed, some had fresh memories of protesting outside nearby Dawn Meats.

Two large bales of straw were duly dropped into position on either side of the entrance to the massive grey-coloured plant, leaving just about enough room for a car to pass through.

A cattle trailer, which would later double up as a meeting room sheltered from the elements, was positioned at the far end of the main gate.

Among those protesting was Charleville IFA chairperson Gay Cagney — a beef farmer who has seen her profits vanish in the past two years, from €3.90 per kg in November 2017, to €3.20.

She determinedly clutched a folded sheet with prices down through the years written on it in biro. She unfolded it carefully for reporters and pointed to each figure.

Farmers demanding a fair price for their beef outside the Lidl distribution centre in Ballyhea, Charleville.

“There it is in black and white,” she said, jabbing the figures with her index finger.

“In 2017, I got €3.90. Now I get just €3.20.

“I have about 130 cattle I rear from calves for between 16-24 months before I sell them.

“Although I will pay around €150 for each one of them, I will easily have paid around €1,000 in feed and veterinary bills.

I am lucky if I break even now but I no longer make any profit and this situation can’t go on. This is a government problem, but it will soon become a problem for the people in the shops.

“If we can’t make a living out of it, we’ll just follow many of our colleagues and get out.

“And what people are witnessing now is potentially the beginning of the end of the Irish beef industry.”

Her sentiments were shared by her colleagues.

Every now and again as they talked quietly among themselves huddled round the flames coming from a fire lit in an old upturned petrol drum, a huge truck would pull up.

Few words were exchanged by either parties.

Farmers at the protest which began yesterday at 7am and lasted throughout the day.

The trucks came every 30 minutes to an hour, slowing down as they approached the entrance, their drivers staring at the farmers.

Most truck drivers just parked up at the side of the road, flicked on their hazard lights and got on the phone to their boss before moving off eventually.

There has been no sign of the hostility that happened between a driver and farmers at a similar protest earlier in the week outside an Aldi in Co Kildare.

But at around 11.30am, gardaí moved on the driver of a large truck and trailer that was parked across the road from the entrance.

Officers then drove into the Lidl plant and parked up at the entrance, inside the blockade, before leaving the area around 30 minutes later.

From the farmer’s point of view, there were few other highlights during the day.

Morning rain gave way to afternoon sunshine, passing cars beeped their horns in support and farmers took it in turns to help direct traffic while trucks turned.

Trucks queuing up outside the Lidl distribution centre in Ballyhea, Charleville, where farmers were protesting.

Even the announcement on RTÉ’s One O’Clock News that Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Processors was going to increase the price was greeted with muted interest.

Although details were sketchy at 1pm, sections of a press release from the company later appeared on the internet.

An IFA official read it out to farmers gathered around the fire at the gate.

And as each paragraph was read out, they considered what was said.

IFA president Joe Healy, who was at the protest, was described in the statement as “outgoing president”.

“Jeepers,” said one farmer. “They had to get that in there that he is ‘outgoing’.”

Another laughed at the phrase used by ABP to describe the protest as “needless and irresponsible”.

“Paying a fair price for beef for a start would mean we wouldn’t need to protest in the first place,” he said, turning to the nods of acknowledgement from his colleagues.