Protesters disrupt Fine Gael's first plebiscite town hall debate

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney's first flagship PR event on the imminent directly elected mayors vote was dramatically disrupted tonight by left-wing protesters who accused Fine Gael of destroying the country.

The high-profile public meeting was targeted by Connolly Youth Movement just yards from Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney, which later warned it will undermine all of the Government's future events - a situation Mr Varadkar lashed out at as "anti-democratic".

As part of the Government's special day long meetings in Cork City, Mr Varadkar, Mr Coveney and junior minister for local government John Paul Phelan were due to hold a detailed debate on the plebiscite vote, which will take place on May 24.

However, while the meeting - which was also chaired by Fine Gael's Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune - eventually took place, it was forced to be suspended within minutes after descending into an orchestrated protest which overshadowed the event.

Video of Connolly Youth Movement protest at the plebiscite debate.

After an initial introduction by Ms Clune, half a dozen members of Connolly Youth Movement individually stood up to lambast the Government's housing, health and economic policies, in addition to its Shannon airport US military links.

With Ms Clune struggling to contain the male and female protesters, who were faced with heckling and jostling from a number of local Fine Gael members, Mr Coveney whispered to her to "postpone the meeting".

Fine Gael members tried to quell the protest by slow clapping those involved and attempting to drag the speeches out of the hands of the protesters.

However, after further jostling, the meeting was suspended and they were escorted out of the Clayton Hotel in Cork City by gardai.

Video of the protest by Connolly Youth Movement.

Speaking to reporters outside the hotel moments after the meeting was suspended, Connolly Youth Movement general secretary Alex Homits, 25, from Co Cork said he and his group are nationwide and will attempt to target all future Fine Gael events.

Mr Homits, who said the group is not affiliated with any political party, said the "poverty" and "homelessness" crises convinced him and his colleagues to target the public event.

He said because of the "platitudes and ceremonial attitudes people have in Ireland" to those in power "they think they can get away with murder" and cited Mr Coveney's broken 2017 promise to end the need for homeless emergency accommodation.

"The question isn't about the plebiscite, it's disrupting them," he said, adding when asked about the Fine Gael response to the protest: "I think aggressive is the word. Once they're challenged their politeness drops."

The two hour plebiscite public debate eventually returned, with Mr Varadkar saying he is aware there are problems in the country.

However, he added: "Whatever somebody's political beliefs may be, we should all be committed to democracy and free speech.

Trying to shout other people down or trying to shut down their meetings is profoundly anti-democratic.

Mr Coveney said he would not like the plebiscite campaign to turn into a debate on the potential €120,000 directly elected mayor salary, while Mr Varadkar said although people "do not want to hear about politicians getting paid more" this is needed if it is "a real job".

Attempting to underline the importance of the plebiscite vote to meeting attendees - who were mainly Fine Gael members, with a small number of non-party, one Social Democrat and one Sinn Féin member speaking - Mr Coveney said allowing cities to vote in their mayors will benefit the entire country.