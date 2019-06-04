News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protesters demonstrate in Belfast against President Trump’s visit to Ireland

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 08:49 PM

A demonstration has taken place in Belfast against Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland.

Protesters from a number of trade unions and advocacy groups gathered at City Hall this evening to express their opposition to the US President’s arrival tomorrow.

The dozens included People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

There were verbal altercations as the event started when a counter demonstration was staged by the former deputy leader of Britain First Jayda Fransen and a small group of pro-Trump supporters waving an American and Make America Great Again flags.

Jayda Fransen (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They heckled a number of speakers at the event, including protest organiser Jennie Carlsten as she addressed the event.

Ms Fransen was also heckled by anti-Trump protesters.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will travel to the west coast of Ireland where he will stay at his hotel and golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

There are set to be several more protests across Ireland against his visit.

However, the president is expected to receive a warm welcome in Doonbeg where American flags are decking the streets ahead of his arrival.

Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International also addressed the event in Belfast.

“We are here to stand against hatred, we are here to stand against division, against bigotry, against discrimination, and on the anniversary of the D-Day landings we are here in the continuing fight against extremism and against fascism,” he told those gathered.

Ms Fransen countered saying: “Mr Trump is democratically elected, he is welcome in our country, if you guys don’t respect democracy, perhaps you should leave.”

A small number of Police Service of Northern Ireland officers monitored the event.

Meanwhile, earlier SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed the voicing of opposition to Mr Trump’s visit.

He said he has boycotted President Trump’s visit.

“I welcome the strong, organised opposition to Trump’s state visit. While he attends state banquets, people from all communities are sending a powerful message that his politics of division, distrust and denial are not welcome on these islands,” he said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Doonbeg gears up to welcome Donald Trump

More on this topic

In Pictures: The baby blimp and the most creative Donald Trump protesters in London

Nigel Farage has ‘good meeting’ with Donald Trump

Donald Trump in the UK: a state visit offered in haste and regretted at leisure

Doonbeg gears up to welcome Donald Trump

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Parents horrified over picture of Irish schoolchildren on white supremacist site

Dentist who refused to treat woman with HIV to pay €10,000 compensation

Frustration at delay in proposed new schools in East Cork

Doonbeg gears up to welcome Donald Trump


Lifestyle

Sex advice: I keep having sex with my ex

Gems of Irish fusion: Compilation album Buntus Rince to be released

The Skin Nerd: Skin goals- Pharrell William's fountain of youth

These are some of the pioneering plastic-free stores in Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »