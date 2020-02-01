Protesters clash during rally against free speech legislation

A number of protesters have clashed during a rally against free speech legislation in Dublin.

Demonstrators from rival sides were forced apart by gardaí as the rally took place outside Leinster House today.

It is understood that supporters of the Irish Freedom Party were taking part in the demonstration.

A number of people were waving Irish flags and holding placards stating “free speech is a human right”.

Videos posted on social media show clashes with a number of counter-protesters who were holding a rally.

Gardaí were forced to push the counter-protesters back as they attempted to move towards those taking part in the free speech rally.

In a statement, gardai said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a demonstration which took place this afternoon in Dublin city centre.

“It is not known currently if any incidents had taken place or any arrests have been made in relation to this demonstration.”

Great to see so many Irish flags at the Free speech rally in Dublin today. If you believe in freedom of speech vote Irish Freedom Party on Feb 8th. #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/JRAKJU44s9 — Irish Freedom Party (@IrexitFreedom) February 1, 2020

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he wanted to strengthen hate speech legislation.

A public consultation was launched last year in a bid to update Ireland’s law on hate speech.