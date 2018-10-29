Protest outside Beaumont Hospital over failure to replace machine for stroke patients

A protest will take place later outside Beaumont Hospital in Dublin over the HSE's failure to replace a machine which saves stroke patients lives.

The Irish Heart Foundation has organised the demonstration at midday today, saying the equipment has broken down on several occasions.

Last year, 248 thrombectomies were carried out in Beaumont on patients from all over Ireland and a further 31 in Cork University Hospital.

Irish Heart Foundation spokesperson Chris Macey says it is unacceptable that consultants have to work with such an old machine.

"The machine is now so old that spare parts will cease to be made for it from the end of next year," he said.

"As far as we're concerned, it's absolutely staggering that highly skilled consultants providing the most innovative and effective treatment ever devised for stroke have to work with equipment that is almost obsolete.

"When the unit enabling the treatment breaks down they have to switch it off and switch it back on again."

Digital Desk