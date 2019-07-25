Protest in Dublin calling for accessible train platforms

The father of a wheelchair user has organised a protest at Clontarf Dart Station in Dublin, calling for accessible train platforms.

Disability activists say the constant breakdown of lifts in stations is forcing many wheelchair users to give up going out at all.

The protest is organised by Bernard Mulvany, whose nine-year=old daughter Sophia has spina bifida.

He says this week alone he has received reports that lifts were out of order at Clontarf, Connolly, Bayside, Clongriffin, Tara Street, Sandycove, and Seapoint Dart stations, as well as Dunboyne, Lusk and Rush commuter stations.

Irish Rail confirmed lifts which are out of order are due to be restored this week.

The protest takes place on Friday.