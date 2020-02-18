News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Protest group halt building of social housing in west Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 07:13 AM

Sixty-five social homes in west Dublin are being put at risk over an on-going protest.

Work has been halted at the site in Mulhuddart for the last three weeks.

Around 50 people, calling themselves 'House the Irish First' have been protesting at the site on Ladyswell Road in Mulhuddart since mid January according to the Irish Times.

The 24-hour picket has forced work on the 65 social homes to come to a stop for the last three weeks.

According to housing association Clúid, the project is now at risk of never being completed if the contractor cannot get back onsite.

According to the paper, the protestors want half the homes allocated to local households on the Fingal housing list first.

READ MORE

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis

