Protest at Dáil over military pay

An association representing more than 800 retired military officers has said “it’s regrettable that the loyalty, commitment, contribution, and immense personal sacrifices” made by Defence Forces personnel is “undermined” by the lack of meaningful Government action on providing them with proper pay.

The Association of Retired Commissioned Officers (Arco) issued the statement ahead of today’s march on the Dáil, which is being organised by former soldiers and members of the lobby group, Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces (WPDF).

Arco, which was founded in 1993, said it felt obliged to express its “deep concern” at the progressive deterioration of the conditions of service of Defence Forces members and its dramatic impact on depleting the strategic capabilities required to deliver the Government’s taskings in the army, air corps, and naval service.

The association made its comments after retired Brigadier General Ger Aherne said that the Government’s poor treatment of serving personnel had broken a special bond between the State and the country’s military.

He said the only repayment for serving personnel’s loyalty was “further abuse” and that the Defence Forces’ loyalty was not recognised by the Government.

Tánaiste and former minister for defence Simon Coveney said Mr Aherne’s remarks were not the kind of commentary he wanted to hear.

Arco said the Defence Forces is struggling to cope with the continuous exodus of trained and experienced personnel of all ranks.

The association said the resulting depletion of leadership echelons and corporate military knowledge is leading to a further strategic deterioration of defence capabilities, caused by the inability to retain personnel across all ranks having the necessary skills and competencies, and noted the challenges encountered in attracting appropriate personnel to the Defence Forces.

Arco said it is calling on the Government to ensure there is meaningful engagement between the Department of Defence, the military authorities, and Defence Forces representative associations to identify and develop policies that will address, without delay, the serious retention and remuneration issues that are undermining the Defence Forces operational readiness. Arco said this is also affecting the morale of its personnel.

The organisers of today’s march in Dublin hope there will be enough of a turnout to embarrass the Government into action. They will gather at the military memorial on Merrion Square at 11.45am to form a parade and hear from a number of speakers, including Shelley Cotter from WPDF, senator Gerard Craughwell, a former army sergeant, and retired regimental sergeant major Noel O’Callaghan.

Following a wreath-laying ceremony and a reading of The Proclamation, the parade will move off at 12pm to march to the Dáil. Further speakers will address the crowd when they arrive outside Leinster House.

At around 1.30pm the parade will march to the Department of Finance where a further submission will be handed in.