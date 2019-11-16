News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Protest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effect

Protest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effect
By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 01:31 PM

A group that has been protesting against plans to house asylum seekers in an apartment complex in Co Leitrim have stood down their protest with immediate effect.

On Friday, the owners of the apartment complex in Ballinamore secured an injunction preventing protesters interfering with works to complete the structure.

Ballinamore Community Group have agreed to stand down their demonstration with immediate effect.

The group had been holding a silent 24-hour protest outside the apartment block since mid-October where there were plans to house 130 asylum seekers.

Without your support and the support of everyone who has helped in any way with this demonstration we would not have reached this juncture

In a statement, Ballinamore Community Group said they have received communication from Minister of State for Immigration David Stanton’s department regarding the plans.

“They have given a firm commitment to not do anything further in Ballinamore until further negotiations take place with our spokespersons.

“With this in mind we have agreed with the Minister to stand down our silent and peaceful demonstration at the Rock Quarter with immediate effect.

“Without your support and the support of everyone who has helped in any way with this demonstration we would not have reached this juncture.

“We remain steadfast in our position and will continue to negotiate on behalf of the community.”

Mr Hughes said the group are not against immigration, but the current direct provision system for asylum seekers is broken and does not meet their needs.

He said Ballinamore has a population of 900 people, and the planned number of asylum seekers it is proposed are housed there is not proportional to the size of the town.

The Department of Justice has also faced resistance to opening new direct provision centres, with arson attacks at hotels in Moville, Co Donegal, and Rooskey in Co Roscommon, earlier this year.

READ MORE

Eoin Ó Broin: Housing is 'single biggest failure' of coalition Government

More on this topic

Micheal Ring criticises how communities are consulted on asylum seeker accommodationMicheal Ring criticises how communities are consulted on asylum seeker accommodation

'Show a bit of humanity': Minister calls on Achill asylum seekers protestors to stand down'Show a bit of humanity': Minister calls on Achill asylum seekers protestors to stand down

'They are being further traumatised': Plans to house 13 female asylum seekers on Achill Island postponed'They are being further traumatised': Plans to house 13 female asylum seekers on Achill Island postponed

Plans to house 130 asylum seekers in Leitrim put on hold following protestsPlans to house 130 asylum seekers in Leitrim put on hold following protests


Ballinamore Community GroupTOPIC: Asylum Seeker Protest

More in this Section

Deportation order for Nigerian man gave 'cause for offence' to fathers, says judge in overturning itDeportation order for Nigerian man gave 'cause for offence' to fathers, says judge in overturning it

The European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband PlanThe European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband Plan

Chief Superintendent 'very upset' bullying claim made against him by whistleblowerChief Superintendent 'very upset' bullying claim made against him by whistleblower

Traveller organisation urge politicians to learn from senator's offensive online remarksTraveller organisation urge politicians to learn from senator's offensive online remarks


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »