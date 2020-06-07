Protecting Pearl Mussel to cost Irish Water millions

Irish Water will have to invest millions of euro in upgrading sewerage treatment plants along the River Blackwater and its tributaries if legislation protecting the Freshwater Pearl Mussel can't be overturned.

If neither happens then medium to large building projects in the region will not get planning permission, which will hamper housing projects, industrial and retail expansion and farming.

That was the stark message coming from some councillors at a meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council – which oversees the largest area of any municipal district along the river.

They are to write to the Minister for Arts Culture and Gaeltacht, Joespha Madigan, whose department has responsibility in this area, asking her to intervene with the EU to get the legislation changed.

They are also to write to their various party leaders to highlight the issue.

The meeting heard claims that there are no populations of the mussel in the River Blackwater and they only exist in one of its tributaries, the River Allow.

A few years ago the council managed to get the protection legislation in the main river removed. However, a recent High Court case resulted in that being overturned and as a result some large planning permissions have already been refused.

Councillors are concerned many more will follow and mentioned development plans which Dairygold and Kanturk Coop have that could now be in jeopardy, as well as a number of large housing projects which are also in the pipeline along the river from western Duhallow all the way downstream to Youghal.

Cllr Gerard Murphy pointed out that the sewerage treatment plant in Mallow was at capacity.

He said Irish Water had drawn up plans to address this, but they had to go back to the drawing board because the High Court decision means the treatment plant will need significantly more work to ensure discharges are as clean as possible so they don't kill-off the pearl mussel. It can only survive in pristine water.

Cllr Bernard Moynihan said the Covid-19 crisis meant that more people were looking to build one-off houses in rural areas such as Duhallow and he was concerned that the protective legislation will impact on that.

Cllr John Paul O'Shea said people building single houses were probably okay, but it was larger projects that were at risk.

Mr Moynihan said there were “huge issues” with the treatment plant in Castlemagner as well.

Mr Murphy said there were issues with treatment plans all over the region and they'd all have to be upgraded because of the ruling, and this would take a huge amount of money and many years to complete.

Cllr Pat Hayes said there was a constant smell coming from the one in Mallow and that needed to be addressed in the meantime.

“There is no doubt about it, this will have a huge effect on future development all along the Blackwater Valley. The issue is the whole valley has been designated, but the Freshwater Pearl Mussel only lives in a small area,” Cllr Ian Doyle said.

The department didn't contest the High Court case which was taken by an environmentalist.

Cllr Gearoid Murphy, who is a barrister, said the Department must have got some legal advice before it decided not to contest and he said he'd like to see that advice.

The freshwater pearl mussel (Margaritifera margaritifera) is capable of living up to 140 years, but only if it is in non-polluted rivers.

It is a filter-feeder which has a shell in two halves enclosing a soft body. Many people think the creature is almost microscopic, but it can grow up to 15cm-long.

The freshwater pearl mussel likes to live buried or semi-buried in a river bed where it uses siphons to remove food particles from the water. On an average day, it can siphon around 50 litres of water.

Pollution has led to their populations declining in Europe by 90% in the past century.

As a result the EU has made them a protected species in some rivers.