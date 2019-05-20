NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Proposed Bus Connects corridors pass close to habitats for protected species of birds and bats, report shows

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 01:22 PM

Efforts will be made to protect wildlife under the new Bus Connects plans in Dublin.

Initial reports show that the proposed bus corridors pass close to designated habitats for protected species of birds and bats.

The National Transport Authority has issued a tender for environmental and transport impact assessments to be carried out on the 16 routes.

Preliminary surveys found that birds such as brent geese, kingfishers and grey wagtails as well as four species of bats were known to frequent the area.

Green Party Councillor Ciaran Cuffe said: "I think the problem with the Bus Connects project so far is that it has been very focused on the engineering...rather than the concerns of communities."

He said the people of the city need to come together to come up with a plan that works for everybody.

"It shouldn't be just about engineers designing this. We need ecologists, we need communities, we need urban planners.

"We need people who understand that cities are complex things."

Mr Cuffe was in attendance at a protest in Ballsbridge yesterday where 130 trees have been earmarked for removal.

A spokesperson from the NTA says it needs to improve public transport in Dublin while also addressing the issues that people have raised.

