Proposed 29-storey tower represents an 'out of control' ego, says Dublin local as State agency expresses concerns

State agency, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and local residents have expressed concerns over fast track plans by developer, Joe O’Reilly, to construct a 29-storey landmark tower near Heuston Station in Dublin 8.

Earlier this year, Mr O’Reilly’s Ruirside Development lodged plans to construct 481 build-to-rent apartments and 3,698 sq m in commercial office space along with retail and restaurant space at Parkgate Street.

The Parkgate Street plan comprises of five separate blocks ranging from eight to 29 storeys in height that will accommodate 1,100 residents.

Planning documents lodged with the application state that the development is a ‘best in class’ residential mixed use scheme and will provide much-needed regeneration and complimentary modern residential accommodation in this under-utilised, brownfield city centre location.

However, TII, which has its HQ nearby, has expressed concern to An Bord Pleanala over the plan that includes the 29-storey high tower.

When operational, the proposed development will create around 550 jobs.

Consultants for TII state that as occupiers of the neighbouring office building at Parkgate Business Centre, TII “are concerned about the potential impacts that the proposed development may have on their offices, particularly during the construction phase of the proposed development”.

On behalf of TII, BMA Planning said that the relationship between the proposed development and the Parkgate Business Centre shows significant differences in scale and height between both buildings.

The submission adds: “We trust that An Bord Pleanala will consider the scheme against the relevant guidelines and best practice but also take due cognisance of the amenities of the adjoining occupiers.”

BMA Planning state that the focus in the submission relates to the construction impacts that may arise should planning be granted.

Owners of apartments at the nearby Parkgate Place Apartment Complex have told the appeals board that they have concerns over the scale of the proposed development.

The submission states that the plan affects 159 apartment owners, their families and tenants.

They state that the proposal will dwarf the apartments claiming that “the lowest point of the new development being over twice the height of our apartments.”

The owners say that they do not want “a cliff face” effect between the existing blocks and two of the proposed blocks.

Geoff Power of The Island, Chapelizod, argues that the plan “represents hubris and ego that is out of control”.

He claims that the proposal is a high-cost construction and high-rent accommodation.