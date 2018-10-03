Home»Breaking News»ireland

Proposals on an updated sexual violence report to be brought to Cabinet

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 12:18 PM

Recommendations on updating the data on incidents of sexual abuse will be brought to Cabinet "in a matter of weeks", according to the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

There have been calls to carry out a new report on sexual abuse and violence in Ireland because the last Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland (SAVI) survey was completed 16 years ago in 2002.

Minister Flanagan says that, following a scoping inquiry, he will bring proposals to the Government in the near future.

Once the report has been considered, it will be possible to be more specific about its recommendations.

Speaking about the SAVI report today, the Minister said that it was extremely important that the policy on sexual violence in Ireland "is driven by accurate, up to date, reliable data".

He said that once the report has been considered by Government, specific details about its recommendations will be released.

