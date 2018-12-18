NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Proposal to overhaul sex ed in schools to include LGBT relationships

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 11:10 AM
By Digital Desk staff

New proposals to overhaul sex education in schools are being described as a matter of "life or death".

LGBT advocacy group BeLong To are welcoming plans that would see Gay, Lesbian and Transgender relationships being taught in Catholic schools.

A draft report from the Oireachtas Education Committee recommends all schools having to teach the new programme - regardless of their beliefs.

Director of BeLong To, Moninne Griffith, says students feel excluded at the moment.

"Addressing homophobic bullying, making schools safe and supportive is really a health matter,"

"It should be a priority for schools and for parents, this is really a matter of life or death to make our schools safe and supportive so that LGBT young people aren't self-harming or experiencing suicide ideation because they don't feel like they belong in schools."

Under the plans, schoolkids would be taught about LGBT relationships, without distinction to their heterosexual counterparts.


