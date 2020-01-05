News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is insisting property tax reforms must be agreed with Fianna Fáil before he confirms a date for the general election, according to reports this morning.

Fianna Fáil wants rates adjusted in each local authority area but Fine Gael wants a wider valuation band introduced, according to a report in The Sunday Independent.

The paper reports that in a letter to Mr Martin the Taoiseach suggested he was open to dissolving the Dail after Easter if he an “ambitious” legislative programme was agreed for coming months.

The report indicates that Mr Varadkar suggested reforms of the property tax system should be central to any deal struck.

Both men are expected to hold talks on an election date in the coming days.

Property tax rates have remained the same since 2013 but are scheduled to change next year.

ElectionTOPIC: Property tax

