Property stolen from 8 cars in crime spree

By Liam Heylin

A Limerick man went on a bit a crime spree, stealing property from eight cars and driving away in another car.

Patrick Kennedy, aged 30, of 36 Fairgreen, Limerick, pleaded guilty to nine separate charges when he appeared at Cork District Court yesterday.

He had failed to appear in court previously and a bench warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

The warrant was executed last Monday and Kennedy was remanded in custody from then until yesterday, when he pleaded guilty to stealing from eight cars and stealing a ninth car.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the evidence in mitigation put forward by Paula McCarthy, defending, but he said the offences were serious in nature and merited a total sentence of six months. The judge said the offences carried a possible maximum term of 12 months in jail.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said: “This was a bit of a crime spree in the Thornbury View area.”

Kennedy was letting himself into unlocked cars in the Thornbury area on January 23, 2016. He interfered with cars and stole property from them when they were parked at Manor Grove, Manor Orchard, and Manor Rise in Thornbury View and at Harty’s Quay nearby.

The ninth offence related to a car at Harty’s Quay where the owner had the key in the ignition with the engine running because there was a difficulty with the battery of the car running flat.

Ms McCarthy said almost all of the stolen property had been recovered and in respect of anything that was missing, he had paid compensation for that.

Counsel said the Limerick man had been living in St Vincent’s hostel in Cork at the time. His relationship had broken down and he was drinking heavily.

Ms McCarthy said there had been no further difficulties from him since this occurred two and a half years ago and he was back with his partner and doing well.