#ProjectEDWARD urges drivers to reflect on behaviour as 2019 sees rise in deaths on Irish roads

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 09:42 AM

Road users are being urged to reflect on their behaviour today on European Day Without A Road Death.

Launched in 2016, the aim of the #ProjectEDWARD initiative is to prevent any causalities across the continent.

One hundred and 10 people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

The public is being asked to make their pledge to 'Project EDWARD' to make the roads safer for everyone.

Acting General Secretary of the European Roads Policing Network, Aidan Reid, said: "We are proud that Project EDWARD has become a high point of the road safety calendar.

"This year our focus is this simple concept: ‘We’re all more vulnerable than we think’. So we are calling on all road users to play their part in reducing the risks they face – and the risks they pose to others."

    Drivers are being asked to:

  • Be aware of others using the road.

  • Slow down.

  • Don’t drive if you have been drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

  • Don’t use your phone while driving.

  • Be particularly mindful of pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and other more vulnerable road users.

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan, head of Ireland’s Roads Policing said: "Last year was the safest ever on Irish roads, but this year we are seeing an increase in road deaths, so the timing of this Pan European safety initiative is most welcome to focus all our minds on how to make our roads safer.

"The tragic events in Parteen, Co. Clare in the early hours of this morning demonstrate that we can never become complacent about road safety and we are all more vulnerable than we think.

"I am urging everyone – on every journey – to take nothing for granted and to make road safety the number one priority.”

Since midnight, GoSafe has checked the speed of 1,851 vehicles with 14 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable speeds include:

• 71km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R132 Lagavooren, Drogheda, Louth

• 105km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R147 Garretstown, Dunshaughlin, Meath

