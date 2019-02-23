Progress in only 2 of 7 suicide targets

An interim review of the State’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide 2015-2020 found good progress had been made with just two of the seven targets.

The HSE-published report into Connecting for Life said overall there had been limited progress when it came to enhancing accessibility, consistency and care pathways of services for people vulnerable to suicidal behaviour.

Within that area, it said there had been limited progress made in relation to: Developing a co-ordinated, uniform and quality-assured service and care pathway for those with co-morbid addiction and mental health difficulties;

Advancing delivery of effective therapeutic interventions for people vulnerable to suicide;

The roll-out of a rapid access, stepped care service for adults with mild-to-moderate mental health problems;

Progressing work on delivering a uniformed assessment approach across the health care system.

The strategy, meanwhile, has 69 actions under seven strategic goals and 22 government departments are committed to working with it, alongside the work of non-governmental organisations funded by the HSE.

The evaluation advisory group said good progress had been made relating to the overall goals of targeted approaches to reducing suicidal behaviour and improving mental health among priority groups, and when it came to improving surveillance, evaluation and high-quality research relating to suicidal behaviour.

Moderate progress was reported for the other five goals in the strategy, such as ensuring safe high-quality services and supporting local communities to respond to suicidal behaviour.

File photo.

Another area where moderate progress was recorded was in improving the nation’s understanding of, and attitudes to, suicidal behaviour, mental health and wellbeing.

It said: “The national dialogue around mental health and wellbeing is growing in Ireland. However, people in Ireland remain hesitant to talk about their own mental health, and misperceptions about suicidal behaviour persist.

“The language relating to suicide and mental health is often stigmatising or misleading. Inadequate or ill-informed media reporting can add to this problem.”

It praised developments such as the yourmentalhealth.ie website and the promotion of the ‘Little Things Mental Health’ campaign but noted limited progress in the co-ordinated delivery of suicide prevention training, and in the delivery of suicide prevention training to key frontline staff, including teaching staff in post-primary schools.

It also pointed to improvements in removing ligature points in prisons but said more needed to be done in restricting access to means of suicide in public places at a local level.

Recommendations included prioritising analysis of Garda Pulse data to inform the identification of locations where there is an excess of suicide deaths and a review of mortality data in light of late registration of suicide deaths.

While the overall suicide rate has been falling in recent years, the number of late registered deaths by suicide has increased over the same period.

