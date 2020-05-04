Progress in Covid-19 fight remains ‘fragile’ – Simon Harris

Progress in the battle against coronavirus remains “fragile”, the Health Minister Simon Harris has warned.

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care fell to 93 today, the lowest level in a month.

Minister Harris welcomed that trend but said more work was needed to weaken the virus.

He stressed the importance of the public continuing to observe the country’s strict lockdown rules for another two weeks, ahead of the start of the phased recovery plan on May 18.

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,319 today after a further 16 deaths were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There were 266 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total in Ireland to 21,772 since the outbreak began.

“I think and hope people are very conscious of how awful this virus is,” said Mr Harris.

“Remember, despite the relative success we’ve had in this country compared to where we could have been, we’ve still seen over 1,300 of our people die.

“And despite the fact that we’re seeing our ICU numbers thankfully fall, there are still 93 people seriously ill in intensive care today and what I say to everybody in this country if you were at home today and you’re thinking how tough this is – and it is tough and it is a sacrifice – think how you would feel if it was you or your mum or your dad or your granny or your grandad today in an ICU fighting for their life, because that’s what this is about.

“This is about saving lives, it’s about making sure that we keep you well.”

While the majority of the lockdown measures remain in place for another fortnight, two will ease on Tuesday.

A travel limit that has forced people to stay within 2km of home when exercising will be extended to 5km, and self-isolating over-70s will be advised they can leave home for a walk or drive.

On May 18, the five-stage phased recovery plan will commence.

In phase one, outdoor work like construction and landscaping, will resume. Some retail outlets, like garden centres, hardware stores and repair shops will also reopen.

Some outdoor sporting and fitness activities in small groups, such as golf and tennis, will also be allowed from that date.

Cafes and restaurants are set to reopen in phase three (June 29) but pubs are not due to reopen until phase five (August 10).

Two organisations representing Irish pub owners outlined what they described as a “radical” set of social distancing proposals on Monday in a bid to convince the Government to let them also open in phase three.

Mr Harris said it was important people focused on the next two weeks.

“We’re making progress but the progress is really fragile,” he said.

“And if we get ahead of ourselves here as a people, and decide ‘ah sure maybe I could push that a little bit more’ what we’ll do is a couple of things. We will see more people get very sick, we will see more people die but we will also undermine the plan.

“The best chance this plan has of success is to use these two weeks to make this virus as weak as possible.

“We need to use these two weeks to really drive down the number of new cases, see the ICU numbers and the hospital numbers drive down and hopefully see our death numbers stabilised as well.

“If we do that, when we start our plan on the 18th of May we have a good chance that we’ll be able to move forward.

“If we don’t, we could find ourselves in a very difficult position.”