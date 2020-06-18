Programme for Government will leave many languishing in poverty, warns anti-poverty network

The programme for government "will leave many languishing in poverty", according to the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN).

The group warns that the plan is "far from convincing" in terms of achieving its promises and fails to address many of the challenges in poverty in the country.

EAPN has cautioned against austerity politics, warning that almost 700,000 people were at risk of poverty before the current crisis.

It welcomes some elements of the plan but criticises the lack of commitment to an adequate income for those on social welfare as "a major flaw". This "will leave many languishing in poverty and unable to afford a life with dignity", EAPN said.

The programme for government does commit to implementing the Roadmap for Social Inclusion 2020-2025, which was published in January this year. However, this roadmap does not include a commitment to income adequacy for those on social welfare. An integrated approach to addressing poverty has to ensure adequate incomes for all, alongside access to quality services and decent jobs for those who can work, EAPN said.

The programme includes the commitment to progress to a living wage, to publish an action plan against racism, to end Direct Provision and implement Sláintecare, and to examine the specific measures for undocumented migrants, Travellers and people with disabilities — all of which are welcomed by EAPN.

Paul Ginnell, director of EAPN Ireland, said: "There are gaps we would like to see addressed in this programme and many areas that need more detail, but our main concern is that positive commitments are delivered on. This involves a political will to make change and to implement rather than just write plans and strategies. It will also involve adequate resources and the programme is far from convincing on how adequate taxation will be available."

Mr Ginnell said there are "major concerns" about how the Government will reduce the budget deficit and cautioned against austerity politics: "Before this crisis there were almost 700,000 people at risk of poverty. The Government must remember ongoing commitments to poverty-proofing all policy which is about ensuring that policy decisions do not lead to more people ending up in poverty, but also help achieve our commitments to reducing poverty."