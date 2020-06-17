Programme for government fails on health, housing and climate, People Before Profit claim

The proposed coalition pact fails to deliver on housing, health, climate and the cost of living, all of which were demanded by voters in the election.

That's according to left-wing TDs with Solidarity and People Before Profit who today criticised a plan for the three-way coalition deal.

The Opposition TDs argued that the programme for government (PfG) was just a “rehash of the same old failed policies”.

The TDs say the negotiating teams of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green party have not addressed demands by voters during the February 8 election.

Dun Laoghaire TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that public housing plans would still profit the private sector “in the area of housing, instead of delivering much needed public housing on public land, this agreement will continue to funnel public land into private hands through the Land Development Agency. It also contains no actual plan for affordable housing."

He added:

“In health, we need a National Health Service and yet, amazingly, the PfG contains overt commitments to return to the two-tier health system and the further reliance on the private sector through the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

"The plan also provides absolutely no remedy for the extortionate cost of childcare for people.”

Dublin South-Central TD Bríd Smith said the deal would not tackle greenhouse gas emissions sufficiently:

“This deal ignores the science of climate change and the reality that we need systemic change to achieve the kind of reductions in CO2 needed.

"It pretends that we can continue with business as usual but do it with a coat of greenwash. It admits it will not deliver 7% reductions, it doesn’t affect existing licences for oil and gas exploration and it doesn’t rule out LNGs if they import non-fracked gas.“

Dublin South-West TD Paul Murphy voiced concern about the lack of mention of supports for workers in the three-way document.

"There is nothing for workers and their rights in this programme for government.

"Incredibly, there is not a single mention of trade unions, nevermind commitments to give them the right to access workplaces and the right of workers to collectively bargain.”

Dublin Mid-West TD Gino Kenny queried why delanded protections for Palestinians were ignored in the planned government deal.

He said: “The exclusion of the Occupied Territories Bill in the PfG is a major blow to the hopes of the Palestinian people seeking international solidarity in the wake of emboldened Israeli expansion.